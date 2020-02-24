Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

CHCT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.80 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

