Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Hi-Crush as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hi-Crush by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.76. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,053. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCR. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Hi-Crush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

