ORBCOMM (ORBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.98. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.