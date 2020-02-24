Opera (OPRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPRA stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. Opera has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $756.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Opera alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OPRA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.