Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OPRA. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Opera from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

OPRA opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Opera has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $751.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,842,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Opera by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

