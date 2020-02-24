OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.81

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 5524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
