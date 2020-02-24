OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.81

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 5524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.