OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of OneMain worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 17,819.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OneMain stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.83 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

