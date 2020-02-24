ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ON. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

NASDAQ ON opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after buying an additional 512,370 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after buying an additional 1,162,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,938,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,127,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after buying an additional 638,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

