On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 271,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,345. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.73.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

