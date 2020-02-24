OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OMN opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 million, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth about $19,674,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 197.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,648,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 1,757,942 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 317,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

