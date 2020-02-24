Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.21

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 73984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

