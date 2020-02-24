Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Olin alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -211.75 and a beta of 1.64. Olin has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.