Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. 18,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

