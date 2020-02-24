OceanaGold’s (OCANF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lowered OceanaGold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.33.

OCANF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

