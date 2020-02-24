Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OAS opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

