NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Sells $4,030,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,031.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,586.54 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,895.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,720.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

