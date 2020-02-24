Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.09

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 25083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

