Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.97

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 13911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.