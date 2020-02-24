Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

