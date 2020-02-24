Northview Apartment REIT’s (NVU.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVU.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.19.

TSE NVU.UN opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.80. Northview Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$26.09 and a one year high of C$32.37.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

