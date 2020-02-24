Northview Apartment Reit (NVU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$26.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Northview Apartment Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

