Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.45

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.45 and last traded at C$32.21, with a volume of 108917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

