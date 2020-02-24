Northland Power (NPI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Northland Power to post earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.
NPI opened at C$32.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$22.90 and a 52 week high of C$32.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.01.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
