Northcoast Research Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.