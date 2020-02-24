Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

NYSE NSC traded down $5.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,397. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

