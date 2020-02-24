Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NXR opened at GBX 247 ($3.25) on Thursday. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305 ($4.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 248.30. The company has a market cap of $207.21 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

