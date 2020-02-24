Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.85

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 55917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $754.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6878 per share. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

