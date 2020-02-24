Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nissan Motor's score:

NSANY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.94 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

