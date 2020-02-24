Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) PT Set at C$5.25 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$5.25 target price on Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.65.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

