Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) PT Set at C$5.25 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$5.25 target price on Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.65.
About Nighthawk Gold
