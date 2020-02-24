Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.14. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nextdecade by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextdecade by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextdecade by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nextdecade by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

