NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXTC. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NextCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. NextCure has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NextCure by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

