Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.42.

NEM stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

