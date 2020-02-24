New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 8,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,013. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

