New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 92,367 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $22.27. 45,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,027. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.