New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 813 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $237,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 130,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.00. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

