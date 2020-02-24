New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Pegasystems worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $75,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $46,635.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $622,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock worth $1,894,239. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $96.04. 18,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.