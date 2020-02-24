New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of CONMED worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.