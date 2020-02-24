New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,670 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Lendingtree worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $335.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 405.77, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.44 and a 200-day moving average of $320.65. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $434.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.