New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,640 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.80. 46,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,850 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

