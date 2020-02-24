New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,100 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,859. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

