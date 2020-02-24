New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,441 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.