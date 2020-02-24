New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,500 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 55,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 548.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 76.1% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. 47,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.97. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

