New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of PBF Energy worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 177.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 310,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 108,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,316,569 shares of company stock worth $98,302,896. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. 1,043,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

