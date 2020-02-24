New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,046,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,033,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,363,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,961 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $36,330,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE ATGE traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $33.33. 3,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,394. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

