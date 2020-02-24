New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,827 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

