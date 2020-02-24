New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 26,759 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rambus by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $490,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

