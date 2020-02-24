New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Virtu Financial worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 527.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 339,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,843 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 34,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

