New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 709,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 106.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136,438 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $6.97. 8,323,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798,867. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

