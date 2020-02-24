New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

