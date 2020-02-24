New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.51% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,770. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 123.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,733 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

